Low response to the U.S census could prevent communities from getting accurate funding

Friday, April 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You might’ve gotten a letter in the mail to complete your census. Don’t throw it away, because if you don’t fill out your form — officials from the Census Bureau may come knocking on your door.

As News 12 reports, in times like this pandemic, the census matters even more. And in times like this—it’s the easiest to do.

For the time ever, the public can just go online and put in the code mailed to them in their letter. It takes about 10 minutes to complete the census. The 10 minutes you take, could equal thousands for your community in federal resources.

If ever there were a time it wasn’t on your mind--

“Everybody is concentrating on the coronavirus, nobody is really talking about the census," Lori Geary said.

But, if ever there were a time it mattered most -- it is now.

"A lot of the public health clinics that you see across Georgia and we are in dire need of public health clinics right now considering what we’re going through—are funded off of census data," Geary added.

Geary helps oversee all of Georgia’s census counting committees.

"We’re seeing a lag in Richmond County. We’ve seen their number hovering around a 45 percent response rate," Geary said.

That's below the average. Geary also says there are two big reasons to fill out your form --

“We talk about money and power," she said. "For every person who doesn’t fill out their census forms, it’s about $2,300 per year, that your city, your county does not receive in value."

If one person alone in Richmond County ignores their mail, the loss equals at least $23,000 of missed opportunity in federal aid.

“So when you’re talking about programs like free school lunches and public health clinics and Medicare. These are real dollars and they matter to real communities," Geary said.

For the federal government to know which needs exist in a county, the census helps prove the data -- from collecting info on single-income households, to counting people who don’t have long term housing stability.

“Especially when it comes to minority communities and we know that our motto all along has been everyone counts ..whether it’s the homeless population, the prison population, folks in nursing homes," Geary said.

In the last census, only 62 percent of Georgians responded. And in Augusta— just a little more than that percentage responded.

But either way, incomplete response rates can mean incomplete resources for public services, grants, emergency preparedness.

Lack of representation of true needs -- as Lori Geary says--- could lead to years worth of unintended financial consequences for communities.

“So there’s never been a more important time to fill out your census than it is now," Geary said.

And the public has even more time to fill out their census. In light of the pandemic, the federal government extended the census deadline through October.

However, census officials will start going out to unresponsive homes beginning in August.

