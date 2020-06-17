Advertisement

`That 70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson charged in 3 rapes

Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP/Invision)
Ashton Kutcher, left, and Danny Masterson present the award for collaborative video of the year at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on Wednesday, June 7, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (Source: Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP/Invision) (GIM)
By ANDREW DALTON AP Entertainment Writer
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 6:14 PM EDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson was charged with the rapes of three women in the early 2000s, Los Angeles prosecutors said Wednesday, the culmination of a three-year investigation that resulted in a rare arrest of a famous Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.

The three counts of rape by force or fear against Masterson were filed Tuesday, and an arrest warrant isssued. Masterson, 44, was arrested late Wednesday morning, jail records showed. He was released a few hours later after posting bond and is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 18.

Masterson's attorney Tom Mesereau said his client is innocent, and "we’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.”

Prosecutors allege that Masterson raped a 23-year-old woman sometime in 2001, a 28-year-old woman in April of 2003, and a 23-year-old woman he had invited to his Hollywood Hills home between October and December of 2003.

If convicted, he could face up to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors declined to file charges in two other Masterson cases that police had investigated, one because of insufficient evidence and the other because the statute of limitations had expired.

Masterson has been married to actor and model Bijou Phillips since 2011.

“Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out," said Mesereau, who has previously represented Michael Jackson and Bill Cosby in their trials for sexual crimes.

"The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false.”

The women, whose names were not made public, issued a statement through their attorneys saying they have suffered "harassment, embarrassment and re-victimization” since they began cooperating with authorities.

“We are thankful that the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office is finally seeking criminal justice against Masterson,” the statement said. "We are confident that the truth will be known and hope that the charges filed today are the first steps in this long journey of healing, justice, and holding those that victimized us accountable.”

The alleged rapes came at the height of Masterson’s fame as he starred on the retro sitcom “That ’70s Show” alongside Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and Topher Grace. The series ran on Fox TV from 1998 to 2006 and has had a long afterlife in reruns.

He had reunited with Kutcher on the Netflix western sitcom “The Ranch” when the LAPD investigation of him was revealed in March 2017. The news did not have immediate career repercussions for Masterson, but later in the year, after allegations against Harvey Weinstein shook Hollywood’s culture, he was written off the show.

Masterson decried the Hollywood atmosphere that led to his losing the job, and also suggested at the time that his high-profile membership in the Church of Scientology was leading to his persecution.

He said in a 2017 statement that “in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused.”

Because police were already investigating him, Masterson’s case was not among those taken up by a task force formed by Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey to investigate sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry. That task force has declined to file charges in more than 20 cases in the two years of its existence, charging only Weinstein himself.

Los Angeles prosecutors have begun efforts to bring Weinstein to California to face charges of rape and sexual assault. He is being held in a New York prison after being convicted of similar charges earlier this year.

Masterson’s case still stands out as just the second set of charges Los Angeles prosecutors have filed against a famous Hollywood figure in the #MeToo era.

Masterson worked steadily starting in the early 1990s, largely in TV sitcoms including “Cybill” and “Men at Work” along with “That ’70s Show” and “The Ranch."

His film credits include the 2008 Jim Carrey comedy “Yes Man,” “The Bridge to Nowhere” in 2009, in which he starred with his future wife Phillips, and 2011’s “The Chicago 8,” in which he played 1960s antiwar activist Jerry Rubin.

___

AP Television Writer Lynn Elber contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton on Twitter: https://twitter.com/andyjamesdalton.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man in standoff taken into custody

Updated: 5 minutes ago

News

Is the ‘blue flu’ putting emergency services at-risk after charges filed in Rayshard Brooks case?

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Across the nation, police agencies are reportedly seeing a change in morale or what officers call “blue flu.”

News

SC Supreme Court rules woman is not James Brown’s wife

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Turnage
The story behind legendary soul singer James Brown’s estate has taken another turn.

News

Comcast will extend 60 days of free internet from COVID-19 commitment

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tyria Goines
To help support students and families, Comcast announced it will continue to provide 60 days of free Internet service to new, eligible Internet Essentials customers in Augusta and around the country.

News

Off-duty officer caught washing away children’s Black Lives Matter messages

Updated: 2 hours ago
An off-duty police officer was caught in the act of erasing Black Lives Matter messages written in chalk by children.

Latest News

News

I-TEAM: We’re taking a closer look at proposed budget cuts due to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Liz Owens
There’s a glimmer of good news from the Georgia Capitol as cuts to other critical services for children and the elderly may not be as steep as first feared.

News

After a pause for pandemic, Topgolf to set new opening date

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
It was supposed to open the same week as the Masters in April, but now Augusta's newest attraction is working on a new debut date.

News

Work officially starts on new Augusta Jewish Museum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Staff
Historic Augusta announced the start of phase one of turning the old Children of Israel Synagogue on Telfair Street into the Augusta Jewish Museum.

VOD Recordings

June 18 Coronavirus Cases in the CSRA

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

New COVID-19 data shows some groups fare worse than others

Updated: 4 hours ago
New numbers released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show which groups of Americans are being diagnosed with COVID-19 the most and how they fared.

News

Fauci: ‘Football may not happen this year’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ed Payne
The prediction comes even as the NFL and NCAA are ramping up for fall ball.