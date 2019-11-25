Thanksgiving brings the fun, the family, and, of course, the food

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – We’re only days away from Thanksgiving, so grocery stores around the CSRA are starting to get packed ahead of the holiday.

We talked to shoppers around the area to see how they were doing.

It’s a holiday of traditions – very specific ones.

“Oh, I got turkey, ham, dressing, and butter beans,” Tanya Newman said.

But as shoppers fill up their carts and get ready to fill their stomachs, they’re reminded Thanksgiving is more than just a meal.

"My mother passed away, so I'm taking on her tradition of cooking sweet potato pies,” shopper Twame Williams said.

"Take a moment and think about the people, not just the soldiers and men and women overseas that serve our country and keep us safe, but the public safety people, the police the fire rescue,” James Rabitsch said. “They can't be with their family either, so set a place for them."

And taking a moment to remember what you’re thankful for this year.

There are a ton of options for delivery services from grocery stores now, and there are also a ton of options for people who can't afford a meal this Thanksgiving. And with Thanksgiving, of course, comes Black Friday and we know that's on your mind.

