Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2019: Here's when your favorite stores open

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Thanksgiving obviously means it's time to eat, but for many of you, the annual bacchanalia of big plates is second to the deals at your favorite stores.

The Augusta Mall is set to open on Thanksgiving night at 6 p.m. and will close at midnight.

The mall reopens at 6 a.m. for Black Friday.

But what about the other stores for Thanksgiving? Here's what we know, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

-- Best Buy opens at 5 p.m.

-- Bed Bath and Beyond will be open for the first time on Thanksgiving.

-- CVS will be open 24 hours.

-- DSW locations open at 5 p.m.

-- Gamestop opens at 3 p.m.

-- Gordmans will open from 3 p.m. until 1 a.m.

-- JCPenney opens at 2 p.m.

-- Kmart opens at 6 a.m.

-- Macy’s open at 5 p.m.

-- Mattress Firm will have some stores open. Check the website for hours.

-- Meijer is open 24 hours.

-- Some New York & Company stores open at 6 p.m.

-- Old Navy is open from 3 to 11 p.m.

-- RiteAid is open 24 hours.

-- Sears opens at 6 p.m.

-- Target opens at 5 p.m.

-- Walgreens is open 24 hours.

-- Walmart is open 24 hours with special Thanksgiving Day sales at 6 p.m.

These stores will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

-- Academy Sports and Outdoors

-- Ace Hardware

-- Ann Taylor

-- Barnes and Noble (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- Burlington Coat Factory (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- Costco

-- Fashion Square Mall (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

-- Genesee Valley Center mall (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

-- Hobby Lobby (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- HomeGoods (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- JO-ANN Fabrics (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

-- Lowe’s (open for Black Friday at 6 a.m.)

-- Marshalls (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- Menard's

-- Office Depot (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- OfficeMax (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- Petco (open for Black Friday at 8 a.m.)

-- Petsmart

-- Sam’s Club

-- Staples (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- T.J.Maxx (open for Black Friday at 7 a.m.)

-- True Value

These stores LIKELY will be CLOSED on Thanksgiving, according to BestBlackFriday.com:

-- AT&T

-- Harbor Freight

-- H&M

-- Home Depot

-- Sprint

-- T-Mobile

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.