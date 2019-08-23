'Thank you for saving my son's life:' Coaches save high school football player

Friday, August 23, 2019

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- When you hear Thomson High School, one of the first things that come to mind is football. These guys know how to rock the gridiron but stepping on the field tonight they are one player short. If it wasn’t for the coaching staff here that player may not be alive.

It was practice like any other day until senior Quindrecus Moss went down.

“We thought he was just cramping up and then one of the coaches said call 911 and obviously we knew it was much more serious than we originally thought,” said Sean Tiernan, the offensive coordinator.

It was actually a heart condition.

“We decided to put the AUD to get a reading on him to see if he needed to be shocked or keep performing CPR or you know it’ll kind of guide you where you need to go and Miss Williams added the AUD on him and once she added the AUD and it analyzes it’s basically in control,” said Michael Youngblood, the head coach.

Thankfully for Quindrecus and his mom, the coaches knew what to do.

“She immediately said coach Youngblood, thank you and I want you to tell those guys thank you for saving my son's life so immediately it was like an elephant jumped off of my back because here it is I thought we had lost him,” said Youngblood.

The coaches tell News 12 they are a family and Quindrecus is family.

“Seeing one of my brothers going down, it hurt my heart. I prayed about it at practice and the coach just prayed about it and God did his duty,” said Taymarion Martin, a player on the team

Quindrecus went home yesterday from the hospital. He is working to recover but the coaches say he will not be able to play football this season.

