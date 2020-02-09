Thailand mourns victims of country’s deadliest mass shooting

As mourning begins for the victims of Thailand’s worst mass shooting, the country is counting its losses.

People attend a memorial service at Terminal 21 Korat mall in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Thai officials say a soldier who went on a shooting rampage and killed more than two dozen people and injured many others has been shot dead inside a mall in northeastern Thailand. (AP Photo/Wason Wanichakorn)

The dead include a mother shot dead at the wheel of her car as her son sat beside her, a 13-year-old student gunned down as he was riding his motorbike and more than two dozen other people.

Thailand’s prime minister said the gunman was also killed. Another 58 people were wounded.

The 16-hour rampage happened in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for Thailand’s relatively poorer and rural northeastern region.

Authorities say the attack on Saturday was carried out by a disgruntled soldier who opened fire on strangers before he was fatally shot at a shopping mall.

The attacker, identified as Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma, was fatally shot Sunday morning in a busy shopping mall where he was holed up overnight.

Thomma was shooting as he drove to the mall, where shoppers fled in terror, officials say. Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for cover as shots rang out mid-afternoon Saturday.

Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

The dead were mourned Sunday night at a vigil.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.