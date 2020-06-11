Local Textron employee tests positive for coronavirus, company says

Thursday, June 11, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Textron Specialized Vehicles confirmed Thursday that an employee at one of its Augusta facilities had tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said it learned at about 3 p.m. Thursday on one of its production lines had tested positive.

“Upon receiving this information, we immediately notified all employees who work on that production line and across our facilities,” Brandon Haddock of the company wrote in an email to News 12. “We also made special notification to the employees who work in close proximity to the employee who tested positive, so that they could seek testing and self-quarantine if needed.”

The plant suspended production for the remainder of the first shift and delayed the start of second shift until late evening, Haddock said. In the interim, the company had a specialized, third-party cleaning contractor perform a decontamination deep-cleaning and disinfection of the production line as well as common areas visited by the affected employee, including break rooms, restrooms, dining facilities and other areas, Haddock said.

Haddock said the company has masks and other personal protection equipment available for all employees. He said the company is not asking employees to reuse masks, although some are using personal masks that are designed to be washable and reusable.

Haddock said employees are screened for fever and asked about known or potential exposure to COVID-19 before they report to work each day. The company also has increased the frequency and intensity of sanitation practices and is limiting the number of employees on its campuses at any given time, Haddock said.

