Text messages, more video provide greater context to Ahmaud Arbery case

BRUNSWICK, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Videos in the Ahmaud Arbery case are not the only things providing more context.

Text messages, paired with the McMichaels’ connection to local law enforcement officials, are too.

From Oct. 25, 2019 to Feb. 23, 2020, home security footage captures at least eight different instances of people visiting a home under construction that’s at the center of Arbery’s death.

”Not so much as a screwdriver or a hammer has ever gone missing and nothing has ever been damaged,” attorney Elizabeth Graddy said, who represents the property owner Larry English.

A couple, children on two occasions, and a black male several times -- Ahmaud’s family only confirmed the Feburary 23rd video was him.

The activity at the property led the owner, Larry English, to reach out to an officer. But his lawyer notes it was never to report it as a crime but to make sure people were safe.

They believe in a December video the person may have walked through the site to drink water from an old faucet, which people used when the lot was previously vacant.

“And then he kind of eased into a jog and that’s exactly how it looked. That he’s running back into the neighborhood not like he’s fleeing,” Graddy said.

By December, texts show an officer told the property owner he can reach out to Gregory McMichael because of his history as a former officer and DA investigator.

That same law enforcement history shows for three years, he failed to complete required training, citing health issues.

Regardless, Graddy says, her client never enlisted the help of the former officer.

“If there had been a crime, there would still have been no justification for this young man to lose his life. To be chased down and terrified in the last minutes of his life,” Graddy said.

“There is no crime he could’ve committed that would have warranted that.”

Meanwhile, the McMichaels’ lawyers maintain the pursuit and shooting were justified.

Although English and his lawyer Graddy do not know for certain why each person came onto the property, they do know, however, no crime appears to have ever happened.

The GBI did confirm they are investigating additional video in the case. The property owner says they turned all the information over to police.

Lawyers for the McMichaels claim there's been a rush to judgment and evidence released in court will allow for the truth to come out.

