Texas Roadhouse CEO giving up base salary, bonus to pay ‘frontline’ employees

WACO, TEXAS (KWTX) - Kent Taylor, the chief executive officer of Texas Roadhouse, is giving up his base salary and incentive bonus to pay hourly restaurant employees, according to FSR Magazine.

The steakhouse chain revealed Taylor's move Wednesday in a securities filing, FSR reports.

Louisville Business First reports Taylor's compensation was $1.3 million in 2018, down from $8.5 million in 2017.

In 2018, Taylor's base salary was $525,000 and his incentives compensation bonus was $829,316, according to Louisville Business First.

Taylor started the business in 1993. The company has reportedly grown to 611 restaurants in 49 states and 10 foreign countries, Louisville Business First reports.

