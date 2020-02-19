Ten roads are closed down due to massive flooding in Emanuel County.

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

News 12 at 6 O'Clock

Mt. Olive Church Rd. collapsed due to the rain. Pipes could not hold so much water so it began to crest on top of the road and flood out and washed the road away.

EMANUEL CO. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Regions all across the CSRA are flooding and some are being hit more than others. In Swainsboro, GA, people have been getting for three weeks and counting.

Roads are being washed away and the dirt roads are being flooded out. Residents are trying their best to stay afloat.

"I mean it's been heavy around here in Emanuel County." Charles Headrick, a resident and also first responder. He knows that this constant cycle of rain is too much for the ground to take.

Road crews have been trying everything they can to deal with the flooding. Stones have been set at banks and slopes to keep the water at bay and to make sure nothing or no one falls inside of the water. But no one expecting this much rain to hit and for so long.

Ten roads are closed down right now while crews are trying to come up with a way to fix the roads hit the worst.

Mt. Olive Church Rd. was hit the the worst. Too much water was getting into the pipes that they couldn't hold the amount in the creek. The water began to crest and gather over the roads until it completely gave away and broke apart.

With it raining constantly crews don't know when they would be able to fix it.

"We're just going to continue to monitor the weather." said Seth Brewer, Public Works Director for Emanuel County. "As that updates, our plan will change of being able to get these roads open."

Crews were able to open one road today but with the rain battering at the ground nonstop, only time will tell when they will be able to open more.

In the meantime residents like Charles are buckling down and getting ready for more.

"We're coping." said Charles. "I mean that's all we can do. Like I said, we needed rain, but I don't think we needed this much."

