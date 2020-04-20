Telehealth available with Aiken Regional Medical Center

Monday, April 20, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Medical staff at Aiken Regional are now offering telehealth services through their Aiken Physicians Alliance clinics.

Telehealth enables patients to remotely connect with clinicians for healthcare services and information by phone, tablet or computer.

According to the release, there are many follow-up or routine visits that can be completed efficiently over the Internet.

The platform the organization uses is secure and allows doctors to display images such as radiographs, MRIs or educational materials during the visit. The provider can order imaging, prescribe medications or refer to specialists during these visits, all remotely.

Eligibility for Telehealth services will depend on the medical condition and determined by the provider.

While the patient is not being seen in-person, the appointment should be treated as if it were an in-person appointment. Patients will receive a bill and be responsible for any co-pays with their insurance company.

According to the release, the Aiken community can now receive an assessment, advice, education, intervention, and monitoring from the convenience of their home or place of work. Individuals can call one Aiken Physician Alliance’s clinic locations to be assessed for a phone consultation or virtual appointment visit.

These currently include cardiology, general surgery, neurology, and neurosurgery.

More providers are beginning to offer virtual visits, so Aiken Regional encourages people to ask their healthcare provider about availability. For help finding a provider who offers virtual visits, call 800-882-7445.

As of April 20, Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 25 cases of coronavirus in Aiken County. Of these 25 individuals, one is hospitalized and there is one death. There are additional individuals who have been tested for COVID-19; test results have not been received yet.

