Teens couldn’t get stolen van off dealership lot, so they crashed into a building

Flying off its hinges, the back door of Andrew Bunten's car dealership is on the floor after a pair of thieves kicked their way inside.

At just 14 and 16 years old, police say the suspects tried to steal a car from the dealership but crashed during their getaway. (Source: WXIN/CNN)

"After they came in, I think they saw the key box here, which is locked, but they pried it open,” Bunten said. “They reached in and grabbed one key."

Bunten said the young crooks spent several minutes searching his entire lot at Capital City Transit until they realized the key belonged to a now-wrecked Ford transport van.

The business’ entrances are blocked at night, so Bunten watched real-time video showing the suspects drive around looking for a way out.

Eventually, they hit the gas and slammed into the building next door.

"This one was a little strange because they tried to drive through a fence and ended up in the side of a building," Bunten said.

The crash did some structural damage to the basement wall of this building.

Police arrested a 14-year-old and 16-year-old on scene. A closer look at the video shows a third suspect ran away during the break-in.

“I think he realized what was going on and chickened out and took off,” Bunten said. “So, he got smart. Let’s put it that way.”

Bunten said the damaged van belongs to a customer and as a parent, he hopes the smash-and-crash is a reminder to all parents to keep a watchful eye on their kids.

"They're old enough to know better, you know? But I think it's a lack of people involved to truly teach them to know better," Bunten said. "I think that's a key right there, staying involved, whether you're a parent or not. We all have influence on young kids at some point."

Police reports show the 14-year-old had an active warrant from an unrelated crime.

