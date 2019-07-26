Teens accused of plucking peacock feather at New Mexico zoo

People in Albuquerque are upset after two teens at a zoo apparently chased and trapped a peacock to pluck one of its feathers.

Two teens could face charges for allegedly chasing and trapping a peacock to pluck one of its feathers at a New Mexico zoo. (Source: KRQE/CNN)

It’s an offense that could land them felony charges.

“They were stomping on the back, and he was just going and stomping on the back of his feathers,” said Anna, a concerned citizen who didn’t want her full name used.

Anna said she snapped a photo of the two teens on Wednesday after watching them chase a peacock near the BioPark zoo playground.

“And it happened pretty quickly,” Anna said. “The male stomped on the back of the peacock. The peacock cried out and the feather came out, and he picked it up.”

Anna said the teens were already gone by the time she alerted zoo security.

She posted the picture to Facebook and the post went viral. People were furious, calling the teens disrespectful.

Anna said she removed the picture from her post because of all the threatening comments made toward the teens.

BioPark officials said they’re looking into the plucking incident, and the Albuquerque Police Department is also investigating.

Baird Fleming, the director of BioPark, said the zoo has signs posted everywhere reminding people to respect the birds’ space.

“We don’t want people interacting with our peacocks,” Fleming said. “They’re really just to look at.”

Anna hopes the teens won’t be allowed back at the zoo if they’re caught.

“If you can’t be trusted around the wildlife, or the animals, here in the park, then you shouldn’t be here,” she said. “It’s not normal behavior, and it’s not OK.”

