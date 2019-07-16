Teenage brother and sister missing from Richmond County

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – According to the Richmond County Sherriff’s Office, two teenage siblings are missing.

15-year-old Trineti Wood was last seen on July 7 on the 1900 block of Heckle Street getting into a burgundy Chrysler 200 possibly driven by her brother Deveon Wood.

16-year-old Deveon Wood was also last seen on July 7 on the 2400 block of Madrid driving the same burgundy Chrysler 200.

If you have any information on please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1048 or 821-1080

