Teen who attacked 72-year-old SC woman escapes from juvenile justice complex

Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A search is underway for a 16-year-old from Horry County who escaped from the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The department tweeted out Wednesday night that Nicholas Rios left the Broad River Road Complex in Columbia. A spokesperson confirmed to WMBF News that it is the same teenager connected to the July 19 attack of a Surfside Beach woman.

Rios pleaded guilty in December to attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual assault, kidnapping and burglary. Prosecutors said he left the victim with “extensive injuries.”

A judge sentenced Rios to 35 years in prison.

He is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds and was last seen wearing a white crew neck t-shirt, khaki pants and black shoes.

The State Law Enforcement Division’s air and ground units are actively searching for Rios along with local law enforcement.

The Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating how Rios got out.

Anyone who sees Rios or knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

