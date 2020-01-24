Teen starts petition to push the Super Bowl to Saturday instead of Sunday

Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

(WRDW/WAGT) -- If you wish the NFL would change when the Super Bowl would take place, you're not alone.

A Change.org petition has almost 35,000 signatures and growing, asking the NFL to change Super Bowl Sunday to Super Bowl Saturday.

The petition, written by 16-year-old Frankie Ruggeri, says his reasoning is simple: who wants to go to school or work on the day after the big game?

"I'd like for the Super Bowl to be on Saturdays because of schools are not open the next day, no school the next morning, no work," Ruggeri told CNN affiliate WHAM. "Might as well make it Saturday."

Super Bowl LIV is Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

