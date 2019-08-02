Teen dies after drive-by shooting in Aiken

Friday, Aug. 2, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a teen is dead after a shooting incident in Aiken.

Rodrick McMillian, 17, was taken to the Augusta University Medical Center where he later died.

According to a release, McMillian was in the back seat of a car parked at a red light when someone started shooting at the car he was in. It happened around 1:00 a.m. inside Aiken's city limits.

Details are limited at this time. An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.​