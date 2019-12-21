Teen Madea surprises 9-year-old with presents and a message about bullying

Saturday, December 21, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Day after day, Carnallah Wright was bullied at school.

"It makes her depressed and it makes me depressed," Cherelle Wright, Carnallah's mom said.

Her mom says it's heartbreaking to see her daughter come home defeated every day.

"I am afraid sometimes to tell my teacher," Carnallah said.

Carnallah's mom says it was a feeling so helpless she didn't know what to do. So she reached out to Teen Madea for help. Little did she know, she was about to receive a Christmas miracle.

"Everybody needs a little bit of help in their lifetime," Teen Madea Genesis Williams said.

Teen Madea came not only with gifts, but also with a message. It was a message about bullying and standing up for yourself.

"We need to work on it. Some of the community needs to come together," Williams said. "Not just the community, talk to your kids at home about bullying."

For Cherelle, the smile on her daughter's face was the best Christmas gift. It's one she knows will only stay with communication and positivity.

"Each and every morning when I get her ready for school and comb her hair, I have her look in the mirror and I tell her 'you are beautiful'," Cherelle said.

It's a simple message that makes a huge difference and it's on she hopes other parents will follow too.

