Teen 'Madea' impersonator uses character to inspire kids in the community

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

A local teen is teaching kids not to bully while donning a Madea costume. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- With a gray wig and a new face, a local young man is making his mark on the community under the guise of a character.

Watch out Tyler Perry, there's a new Madea in town and his name is Genesis Williams.

"We were talking about bullying one day - how the kids talk about bullying and how they get bullied at school and the teachers don't do nothing (sp) about it," Williams told us. "Even though we have Georgia laws and we have signs up in the school they still don't enforce it, so I said I'm going to do something, even though Madea is crazy. I kind of put the two together - 'Hey Madea, she's crazy, she's like kids let's go to the school and talk about bullying. What's the problem?'"

17-year-old Williams is a student at Richmond Academy with big dreams of being a news reporter, film director, funeral director, and philanthropist. His twist on Perry's Madea character is just the beginning of his efforts to give back.

"I actually really want to do this, because I want to give out a message about Madea and just promote Madea in the community doing great things," Williams said.

Williams' alter ego may be a bit feisty, but when the costume comes off, the real Genesis looks a lot different but still has the same message.

"Genesis Williams is this happy bright person that's always laughing no matter what the situation is, he always has a smile on his face and is always encouraging someone to shut and be quiet. You know, do the right thing."

He isn't the only one laughing. The kids at Busy Bee's Childcare and Preschool were all smiles as the Madea impersonator danced to the beat of his own drum. Genesis says he just hopes his idol, Tyler Perry, is impressed by what he's doing

"Sorry for stealing Madea. I didn't mean to steal Madea, I'm just here doing something good in the community. We out here doing bad, so I'm trying to make the community happy and do something for the kids, for the little babies. That's all I'm doing Tyler, I'm not making no money."

Genesis says he hopes to continue his efforts across the CSRA. He hopes his next stop is at Richmond County Schools.

