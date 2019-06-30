Teammates gather to remember 17-year-old drowning victim

Sunday, June 30, 2019

Teammates and coaches of Antonio Freeman gathered at Midland Valley High School Sunday to remember their teammate. (Source: WRDW/WAGT)

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- 17-year-old Antonio Freeman drowned Saturday night after jumping into the river at a family party off of Alberclauss Drive.

Freeman was a football player at Midland Valley High School. On Sunday, his coaches and teammates gathered at the school for a closed meeting. The coaches say the purpose of the meeting was to inform the players of what was going on and to try their best to boost morale.

According to a neighbor who was at the party, Freeman jumped into the river, appeared to struggle for a few seconds, and then submerged under the water. By the time adults at the party jumped in to attempt to save him, Freeman was nowhere to be found. Rescue crews located Freeman's body a short while later.

According to that neighbor, Freeman was a strong swimmer and was in great physical shape.

The Richmond County Coroner will perform an autopsy tomorrow to determine the cause of death.

