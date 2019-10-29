Teal Pumpkin Project: A signal of safety for trick-or-treaters with allergies

(NBC) -- You may notice some unique colored pumpkins on some porches for Halloween this year, and it's not just for decoration.

It's called the Teal Pumpkin Project. Its goal is to make sure kids with food allergies don't get left out this Halloween.

Participating homes put a teal pumpkin outside, signaling that inside there is candy for kids with allergies, or even little toys like vampire teeth or spider rings instead.

The Teal Pumpkin has a map of all participating locations.

Health experts still recommend kids, and parents, to pack an epipen before going trick-or-treating.