Teacher uses class project to bring out creativity, fun

Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019

News 12 This Morning

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- North Augusta High School AP language students got a chance to show off class projects this week at the project fair. Junior and senior students were in charge of putting together projects about the book "1984" by George Orwell.

Madi Usry worked with a few of her classmates to put this box together for their AP Language Project Fair.

"We made a box that represents their Totalitarian government on the outside, and on the inside, it represents all the characters individual thoughts," Madi said.

The project is based on the book "1984".

"It's a novel by George Orwell that deals largely with the different ways that people can be controlled," said teacher Mr. Charles Emerling. "And so they are looking more into that, especially surveillance."

With just a few requirements, students began their projects. There were quilts, 3D models, and a few students even got their hands on surveillance video of the teacher for their projects.

"They have these [posters] posted everywhere kind of to scare the citizens and have them know that the government is always watching them through surveillance and stuff like that," Katie Aleman and Matthew Sams explained their projects.

Mr. Emerling wanted his students to have a little freedom with this project.

"A big thing was the freedom to choose what medium they wanted to explore, so a kid who is musical but not really in music class gets to do something musical. Art students get chances to do art."

Students also get the chance to share their work with others through the project.

"It kind of stinks that you do a lot of times spend all this time and effort and only one person sees your project, so the part of the idea is to share it with other people."

Mr. Emerling's AP Language students are proof that learning can be fun.

He says he plans on giving them similar projects down the road. He wants them to have the ability to choose, and have some fun outside the classroom.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.​