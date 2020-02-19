'Teach-ins' allow CSRA middle school students the chance to become engineers

Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Local middle school students learned how to create homemade hover crafts and make the strongest building out of spaghetti and mini-marshmallows.

More than 60 Savannah River Sity engineers and scientists will lead 72 of these demonstrations that they call "teach-ins" over the next two weeks.

It's part of National Engineers Week. The goal is to give students a broader understanding of the fields of science and engineering.

“It doesn't matter what type of engineer you are. It's the same process,” SRS engineer Graham Jones said. “You work it out with a group on paper, with talking, with planning, and then either else or you as your group builds it based on your plan. Hopefully it goes well, and there's also a back to the drawing board aspect of it.”

Since 2008, these demonstrations have reached more than 20,000 students in our area.

