Taylor Swift to headline free concert in Atlanta as part of the NCAA Final Four

Thursday, Oct. 7, 2019

ATLANTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Because who doesn't like free?

Well, Taylor Swift fans are going to be getting the opportunity to enjoy a free concert in Atlanta thanks to the NCAA Final Four.

The country-pop sensation will be headlining Capital One's JamFest in Atlanta next year on April 3 through April 5.

“Over the years, Capital One has brought some of the most iconic artists in music to perform at Capital One JamFest, and we could not be more excited to have Taylor Swift, one of the most successful artists in history, headline this event in 2020 and the unique opportunity to offer this to fans for free,” said Byron Daub, Vice President of Sponsorships and Experiential Marketing, Capital One. “In the coming months, we will also be announcing some exclusive Capital One cardholder only benefits as a part of this performance.”

