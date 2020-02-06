Taxpayer dollars often foot the bill when severe weather hits

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's no surprise, but these severe weather events usually end up costing taxpayer dollars.

The rain often ruins plans and property. Back in December, it did both in parts of the CSRA.

Crews weren't moving cars out of one parking lot in the area today even though the last time it happened there, it cost at least $43,000. Seventeen Richmond County owned vehicles were damaged, actually.

But it appears the taxpayer didn't foot the bill that time.

Still, city flooding plans beared the cost and it's a similar situation when other properties go under, too.

County data shows federal and state funding helps repair damaged city property instead of your taxes carrying the burden.

SPLOST and TIA dollars come in handy, aiding infrastructure problems like pipes or sewage lines that may spill during severe weather.

With the Savannah River expected to flood throughout next week, city officials say if there's damage, grant money and insurance dollars are covering it.

