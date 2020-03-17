Target joins to dedicate first hour of shopping to vulnerable guests

Tuesday, March 17, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Targets joins as the latest store to dedicate the first shopping hour to guests who are more at risk for contracting viruses.

These guests include the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.

According to their website, store hours will be reduced and all stores will be closed by 9:00 p.m. daily. This will allow the company to replenish the stores and deeply clean.

There will also be increased staffing for in-demand services that support social distancing, like Order Pickup and Drive Up.

Target will continue to maintain limitations on in-demand items and respectfully ask all guests to consider their immediate needs and purchase accordingly so more families can find the products they need.

