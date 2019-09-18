"Target is life." Local 5-year-old celebrates birthday at her favorite store

Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Stella Kate had the birthday party of her dreams at a local Target. (Source: WRDW)

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You might think you love Target more than anyone, but one 5-year-old may give you a run for your money.​ Her Columbia County mom went above and beyond to give her daughters fifth birthday party the perfect theme and location.

Stella Kate Lacombe is like most little girls, except she loves something more than most 5-year-olds probably do - Target.

"Target is everything," said little Stella Kate.

Her mom, Barbara, Says the Target obsession started early.

"Probably at birth. We would take our outings here just like any other new moms do and so she's had a great time coming here and shopping, and its kind of become a me and the kids kind of thing," Barbara Kate told News 12.

So when it came time to celebrating her fifth birthday, Stella Kate knew where she wanted to have it.

"So Stella Kate said that she wanted a Target birthday party for her fifth birthday and I kind of dismissed it."

But after a lot of persistence, Stella Kate's Target birthday party was born. The crew at the Evans Target made it happen.

"I contacted the management crew here and they were very happy to be able to accommodation us."

Everything from the cake, to the face painting ,to the shirts and decorations was Target themed. It was such a success they may do it again, and again, and again.

"She absolutely thinks that she wants a birthday party at Target every single year."

