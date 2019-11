Friday, Nov. 22, 2019

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- Someone in Augusta is about to have a very nice holiday.

The Georgia Lottery Corporation says a Fantasy 5 ticket worth $324,448 was sold on 3334 Wrightsboro Road.

Winning numbers from the Nov. 21 drawing were: 15-19-24-39-40.

The winner claimed the prize Friday.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.