Talk about Thirsty Thursday: Wine company to sell red wine-Cheez-It combo pack

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Wine and cheese is a pairing that goes together like peas and carrots.

But what about Cheez-Its and wine? Well, one wine company has made that pairing a reality.

Going on sale exclusively online, wine company House Wine has paired up with Kellogg, the company behind the cheese cracker snack, to sell a pairing of boxed red wine and the crackers.

"No corkscrew? No knife? No fridge? No expensive hunk of wood referred to by fancy people as a 'charcuterie board'? No problem. This pack has everything you really need for your wine and cheese spread: wine and Cheez-It," the tasting notes on the company's website said.

The company plans to start selling the combo on July 25 at 5 p.m.

Talk about a Thirsty Thursday.

