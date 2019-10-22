Taliaferro County deputy charged with DUI, placed on leave

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019

TALIAFERRO COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Taliaferro Sheriff's Office confirms one of their deputies has been charged with DUI.

According to the sheriff, Deputy Thomas Reeves was driving from Sparta to Taliaferro County off duty around 2:00 a.m. Saturday in his personal vehicle.

Deputy Reeves was stopped by the Georgia State Police for speeding, and it was determined he had been drinking. He was charged with DUI.

The deputy surrendered his badge and service weapon to GSP and was taken to the Wilkes County jail for processing.

Deputy Reeves was placed on paid leave, but he may have resigned.

