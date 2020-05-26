Tale of missing local woman, body discovery read like a crime novel

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back here and on News 12 for updates.

There’s new information today in the death of an Augusta woman reads almost like a crime novel.

The case centers on Tiffany Odom, who went missing in April.

On Thursday, a body -- believed to be hers -- was found partially buried in Jackson, according to authorities.

That same day, Harry Miller and Brian Foster were charged.

Today, WRDW got the warrants for those men, Here's some of what they revealed:

• Miller and Tiffany Odom have a child together.

• Authorities believe Miller and Foster moved the body from Augusta to Jackson.

• They say Miller lied to investigators saying she left his house and didn't know where she went and showed them text messages that support that. But authorities believe he used Odom’s phone to text himself, and that he knew that when he talked to police.

• A couple of weeks ago, officers went door to door handing out fliers and looking for Odom. That's unusual in a missing-person case.

It’s important to note that Miller and Foster are not charged with murder.

Miller is charged with concealing a death, making false statements and tampering with evidence.

Foster is charged with concealing a death.

