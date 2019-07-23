Take your pick, North Augusta: One of these two properties will be the home of the new fire station

Tuesday, July 23, 2019

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Take your pick, North Augusta: the Old Flythe property on Georgia Avenue or Martintown Road? It's the latest suggestion coming out of Monday night's city council meeting in regard to the new fire station.

Three years ago, an abandoned home on 311 West Martintown Road was up in flames. Now, that property is in the running to be North Augusta’s new fire station.

Councilmember Eric Presnell likes the spot.

“I think this right here would be a win-win,” Presnell said. “Because we keep the historic property historic. This still keeps the fire station upon on the hill.”

Renderings show it’s just down the street from the Flythe property on Observatory Avenue. Except it stays away from a blind curve on Georgia Avenue that many complained about.

“There's nothing to tear down. Basically, we just have to come in here clear it, build it,” Presnell said. “To me, it’s the path of least resistance."

They say the coverage area would be good, too, but the city doesn't own it. It was sold by real estate agent and state Rep. Bill Hixon to Aiken County Councilmember Chuck Smith's family.

“I will say that this is a council decision,” Mayor Bob Pettit said. “No one individual makes the decision. It's a business transaction."

Councilmembers are split, but Pettit says it’s time to act.

“It's 2 1/2 years later. It's time to make a decision,” Pettit said. “I think this is the last property, the last discussion we are going to have on it."

We spoke to two council members who say the Flythe property over on Georgia Avenue is still the best decision. They say the city has already invested too much money there to turn around to buy another piece of property. Plus, the city would have to sell Flythe.

The Clay Street property can only fit the fire station, and there's not enough room for a new public safety building.

