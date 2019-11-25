Take shelter pet home for the holidays for a break from the cage

Monday, Nov. 25, 2019

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Augusta Animal Services is trying to get shelter animals out of their cages and into loving homes for a few days this holiday week.

Members of the community can temporarily foster a dog or a cat from Tuesday until Sunday or Monday, giving the pets some time to relax and play outside the shelter environment.

Anyone interested can pick up a pet on Tuesday between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. from 4164 Mack Lane, in Augusta. After spending a few days together, you can return the animal on Sunday between 1:00 and 3:00 p.m., or Monday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

This will also give people who are thinking of fostering a pet a chance to see what it would be like.

Who knows? You may even fall in love with your new best friend.

