Monday, Sept. 2, 2019

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Check out this cool pup! Ruby may be wearing a UofSC shirt, but she roots for all teams! This 3-year-old lab mix loves everyone! She's totally housebroken and likes riding in the car. She's so ready to meet her family!

You can meet her at the Aiken County Animal Shelter at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.