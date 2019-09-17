Tackling the opioid epidemic

Tuesday. September 17, 2019

News 12 this Morning

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) --It's an epidemic that's not slowing down. Health officials say over one hundred people die every day to opioids.

Now, the local chapter of the American Heart Association is working to help the community take on the crisis with two new courses.

AHA Executive director, Kayla Kanenberg explains how each course works.

"These two courses, there's two, there is one for health care providers and one for (lay) people that address and kind of educate people on that and what to do in case they come up on someone who's had an overdose."

Since 2014, opioid addiction has doubled in the U.S. As, the leader in gold standard resuscitation The American Heart Association says it's only right that they educate the community.

"AHA funded science has shown that there is a direct risk and correlation between opioid overdose and respiratory and cardiac arrest," Kranenberg explains how opioids have an affect on the body.

Researchers at Augusta University found in the state of Georgia two-thirds of drug-related deaths are from opioids alone.

Experts say these interactive courses have the potential to be a game changer.

AU psychiatrist and addiction medicine doctor, Dr. Joseph Hernandez emphasizes,

"It's been increasing so much that even if it goes down by fifty percent it's still going back to 2004 levels where it was a problem. So, anything that helps people be able to recognize the symptoms of opioid overdose, pinpoint people not breathing, not really responding very well, and getting things like Narcan(Naloxen) and Narcan(Naloxen) education can save lives before the EMS comes."

Kranenberg continues,

"The more people that know what to do the better and that's how we are with everyone of our programs and why we really push out public education. The course is at a nominal fee it's only ten dollars so they've made it really accessible to anyone that is able or willing to take it."

