Tackled UGA photographer managed to get a picture right before running back Brian Herrien collided with her

(WRDW/WAGT) -- Chamberlain Smith is lucky to not be seriously injured after the Georgia-based photographer took a direct hit from a Georgia Bulldogs running back during the game against Auburn on the weekend.

But, of course, many are wondering if Smith still managed to get "the shot" before running back Brian Herrien collided with her on the sidelines.

Well, according to Smith, she nailed it.

For those of you asking if I got “the” shot, here it is!! The last thing my camera & I saw before being tackled. Brian Herrien, I hope you LOVE this photo!! ❤️🏈📷 #godawgs Posted by Chamberlain Smith on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

"For those of you asking if I got “the” shot, here it is!! The last thing my camera & I saw before being tackled," Smith wrote on Facebook. "Brian Herrien, I hope you LOVE this photo!!"

Herrien managed to see the picture as well on Twitter, sending his love and appreciation.

❤️YOU’RE THE BEST 🐐 I knew it would be a good picture 🤞🏾 https://t.co/APCcSU5ukF — Brian Herrien (@brianherrienn) November 19, 2019

Amazing shot, Smith!

