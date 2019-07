Monday, July 15, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Traffic on Interstate 20 near mile marker 33 is down to one lane, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says the accident involves three tractor trailers with minor injuries.

Details remain limited at this point.

