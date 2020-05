Friday, May 8, 2020

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A traffic accident on Interstate 520 is causing backups.

According to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety, that crash is near exit 17 in the westbound lane.

No word on any injuries.

Please avoid the area and expect delays.

