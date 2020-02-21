TN officials new information on vehicle possibly connected to Amber Alert for missing infant

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has uncovered new information regarding an Amber Alert that was issued Wednesday for a 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County.

TBI says they believe individuals traveling in a gray 2007 BMW with Tennessee tag 3M9-6W9 have information regarding Evelyn Mae Boswell’s whereabouts. The vehicle is also damaged in the front.

TBI’s Twitter account shows images of the vehicle and the tag information.

Evelyn Mae Boswell was last seen on December 26, 2019, according to TBI. But she wasn’t reported missing until Feb. 18.

Investigators ask anyone who sees the vehicle to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

