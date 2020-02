SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for a missing 15-month-old girl out of Sullivan County in east Tennessee.

TBI said Evelyn Mae Boswell was reportedly last seen Dec. 26, 2019. She was not reported as missing until Feb. 18.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

