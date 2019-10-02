TN kids, teachers organize secret toy drive for student who lost everything in fire

Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
(WRDW/WAGT) -- The kids, as they said, are alright.
At least that's the word from Philadelphia, TN, where a classroom of 3rd graders came together to help a fellow student in need.
According to the Philadelphia Elementary School Facebook page, student Daniel Hunt lost all of his belongings in a house fire.
That's when students and teachers decided to take action. To bring a little joy back to Hunt, they organized a secret toy drive.
Photos show the young man happy with his haul and a classroom full of kids eager to spread a little joy.
Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.