(WRDW/WAGT) -- The special election for Aiken County School Board was tonight Tuesday, Dec. 10th.

Three district seats were up for grabs in the election.

Here are the winners:

District 7:

George A Grieve (WINNER)

Patrice Rhinehart

District 8:

John Bradley (WINNER)

Bruce Wheelon

Timothy Govenettio

Kristin Beard

District 9:

Cameron Nuessle (WINNER)

Keith Harp

Robert Byrne

Pamela Diaz

