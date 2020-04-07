T-shirt effort helps local businesses hurt by coronavirus measures

Tuesday, April 7, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An online campaign encourages local residents to show their support for businesses hurt by the COVID-19 economic turmoil by purchasing limited edition T-shirts.

Proceeds from the shirt sales benefit the featured business.

The effort, dubbed We Give a Shirt, was launched April 1 by Showpony, a downtown Augusta branded merchandise company launched as an extension of the Wier/Stewart advertising and marketing agency.

“We really wanted to help. So we created a risk-free way for businesses to profit from selling T-shirts online, giving the community a way to support small business during the chaos,” said Showpony partner Sean Mooney.

Businesses that rely on face-to-face interaction have been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic with its mandatory business shutdowns and stay-at-home orders meant to reduce virus transmission.

Businesses featured as part of the shirt effort include downtown favorites like Sports Center, Nacho Mama’s, Noble Jones and Luigi’s.

So far, the campaign reports 651 shirts sold, generating $13,240. The campaign will continue until further notice and Showpony will be taking nominations online for additional local businesses to be featured.

For more information on the campaign or to nominate a business, visit wegiveashirt.showpony.co

