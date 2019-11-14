Sweet tooth: Local self-taught baker can transform cookies into art

Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019

News 12 This Morning

Jessica Wells has a booming cookie business run from her home. (Source: WRDW)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- You can 't talk about the holidays without talking about food, and it's the busiest time of the year for many bakers in our area.

Jessica Wells doesn't have a brick and mortar shop. She bakes right from her own kitchen.

"I can tell the cookies are done based upon the smell," Wells baked up a batch for News 12's Brooke Zauner. "This is the perfect consistency, so I don't have to add any extra flour."

Wells can tell you exactly what you need to make the perfect cut-out sugar cookie.

"I do all things cookies. I don't do any cakes. I don't do any pies -- just cookies."

Her kitchen is her cookie lab, her customers, cookie fans, and helpers -- the cookie villagers.

Ms. Stugie's Cookie Shop started as just a hobby for Jessica when she was 12-years-old.

"I would go and buy the cute little cookie tins and fill them up with an assortment."

A few decades later, she got a business license to operate right out of her own kitchen.

"I guess whenever you start a business, you just get nervous and you're like, 'this is a new venture, how is it gonna be received?'"

The response was amazing. Wells doesn't just do cutouts, but she does all things cookie. That includes things like edible cookie dough.

She even created cookie-sized cutouts of the News 12 morning team.

"We have some special visitors. We have Monique, we have Tim, and here's Brooke!"

Jessica hopes she can also use her business as a teaching opportunity.

"It's also given my daughters an opportunity to see hey you can own your own business and be a mom and be a wife, and do all these things and still be able to run a successful business."

CLICK HERE to learn more, and order cookies of your own.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

