Sweet Dreams: Columbia Co. mom brings the fun with sleepover business

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

News 12 This Morning

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Parents are always looking for new ways to keep your kids entertained, and a local woman has taken a new spin on a classic kids activity with her new business.

From the twinkling lights to the tents, to the pillows - Adrienne Mann knows how to throw a slumber party.

"This is kind of nontraditional but still old school, because we all have slumber parties, [but] this just take it up to a whole other level," Adrienne said. "For me, slumber parties were a big thing growing up those are memories that you have forever."

That's how her company Sweet Dreaming Slumber Parties started.

"It all got started pretty much out of my passion for decorating and doing custom stuff, and doing my kids' birthday parties."

It took about a year to turn into a business. Adrienne takes everything and sets it up for the ultimate slumber party experience.

"I was like, 'I can totally do this,' so I started formulating a plan. My kids were the testers for everything."

Her parties take on different themes for different types of kids.

"This right here is our boho dreams set up," Adrienne says in a room full of pink lights and fluffy pillows.

It's something that Adrienne knows would be different to offer to other parents in the CSRA.

