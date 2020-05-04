Suspicious death investigated after body found at Augusta construction site

Monday, May 4, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Richmond County sheriff’s investigators are on the scene at a construction site on 11th Street near Fenwick Street after workers found a body.

Deputies were called to the scene around 6:30 a.m. today and found a deceased male within the fenced perimeter of the area. Crime scene investigators and the Richmond County Coroner’s Office have also arrived on the scene and the incident is being treated as a suspicious death.

Identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

