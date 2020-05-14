Suspects in Arbery killing have now hired attorneys

Thursday, May 14, 2020

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A father and son have hired attorneys to represent them as they face charges in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a jogger with CSRA ties who they pursued through the streets outside Brunswick.

Gregory and Travis McMichael, a father and son, are charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in the Feb. 23 death of 25-year-old Arbery.

The case drew national attention and outrage after a video of Arbery’s final moments surfaced online last week.

A husband-and-wife pair of defense attorneys from Macon have been hired by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael.

A Decatur-based defense attorney has been hired to represent 34-year-old Travis McMichael in the case that has become a focal point of racial discussions.

Arbery leaves behind several friends and family members in the CSRA and is buried just outside Waynesboro. His family chose that location so they could visit his grave often.

