Suspects fight Columbia Co. deputies at local restaurant, 3 people arrested

Sunday, July 7, 2019

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)-- What started as a call to police for help with disorderly conduct at a restaurant, ended with suspects fighting deputies. Three people are facing charges.

A father and son are accused of fighting Columbia County deputies at Golden Corral. The deputies were called to the restaurant at 3:15 p.m. on Bobby Jones Expressway because a customer was causing trouble. When deputies got there, they tried to arrest Alpheus Mitchell Sr. The sheriff's office says he resisted and fought back.

Mitchell's 16-year-old son jumped in and began to punch deputies, according to Columbia County officials.

The sheriff's office says that only escalated the situation inside of the Golden Corral. The father and son were arrested and charged with felony obstruction.

A third person was arrested in connection to the situation. Michael Burke Jr. is being charged with disorderly conduct.

