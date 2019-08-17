Suspects arrested in Lincoln home invasion

Saturday, August 17, 2019

LINCOLN, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- All three suspects have been arrested in a Friday morning home invasion in Lincoln, deputies say.

It happened at about 2:00 a.m. off Gill Point Road. Deputies say two males and a female broke into a home, got cash and took the DVR connected to home cameras.

Deputies say a man was beaten with steel rods and shots were fired, but no one was wounded. They say the man was put in a car and taken away, he was able to jump out when the car stopped.

Dustin Clark and Adrienne Graves are now behind bars. We are working on getting the name of the third suspect.

They say all will be charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. The suspects may also face kidnapping charges.