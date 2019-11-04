Suspects arrested in Burke County incident with deputies identified

Monday, Nov. 4, 2019

These four were arrested after an incident at an apartment complex over the weekend. (Source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Four of the five people arrested at a Halloween party in Burke County have been identified.

Davon Jones, Michael Jones Sr., Michael Jones Jr., and Shameana Spencer were taken into custody after a party over the weekend turned into chaos.

It happened Saturday night at Burkestone Apartments. The family tells us they were having a family costume party when deputies knocked on their door.

Burke County deputies say they were doing an area check of the apartments to follow up on drug usage complaints. They say they smelled marijuana while they were approaching one of the buildings.

Deputies say that's when one person broke away from the group and ran towards an apartment. They arrived at that apartment, allegedly smelled something suspicious, and asked to go enter the apartment.

That's when we're told things got out of hand, and the family sent us a video of the incident.

We're looking further into what happened. The family of the suspects tells us there's a bond hearing scheduled for Monday at 2:00 p.m.

